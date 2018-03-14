BEST to implement public information system soon

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee has passed the proposal to implement Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) to facilitate the use of buses by commuters. Through the system, communters could be informed about the routes, arrival of buses and availability of seats in buses.

“A command centre will be developed at Wadala Depot that will provide instructions to bus drivers about the speed limits to be observed, along with rout-wise instructions,” a senior BEST official said.

The BMC will fund the project, worth Rs 112 crore to the undertaking. The project is also likely to modernize bus queue shelters for depots, where details of bus routes and their expected arrival time would be informed.

“The undertaking would also be benefited with a new kind of technology with the implementation of the system. While the contractor is finalized, once we issue the order, it would be implemented within nine months,” said Surendrakumar Bagde, General Manager, BEST.

“The project is a positive step in the technology improvement of BEST undertaking. They must ensure it does not affect the interests of employees in any way,” said Sunil Ganacharya, BJP member of BEST.