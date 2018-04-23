Bharti Airtel plans rollout of 6000 new sites in Gujarat to strengthen mobile broadband footprint

Bharti Airtel recently announced a massive network roll-out plans for FY 2018-19 to further expand its high speed mobile data footprint across the state of Gujarat.

As a part of its network expansion program – Project LEAP, Airtel announced its plans to add more than 6000 new sites in FY 2018-19, along with the deployment of an additional 2000 KMs of optic fiber across Gujarat. While stepping up the data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, the massive roll-out would mean addition of 16 new sites every day to Airtel’s future-ready network in Gujarat. This would further enhance the customer experience on India’s fastest network.

This network expansion will follow the massive ramp up of Airtel’s network in FY 2017-18 which witnessed over 6600 new sites being deployed across Gujarat, extending Airtel’s mobile broadband footprint in the State to 20000 towns & villages which significantly improved customer’s user experience.

With this roll-out, the number of Airtel’s mobile sites in Gujarat would go up by 25% to 29,000, further enhancing the network speeds and voice quality. The addition of fresh optic fiber would extend Airtel’s fiber backbone to 13,800 KMs, supporting the growth of high speed data services in the region.

KC Narendran, Chief Executive Officer – Gujarat, Bharti Airtel Ltd, adds, “As India’s leading smartphone network, we have committed ourselves towards the availability of best-in-class mobile broadband experience to our users in the ever-buzzing state of Gujarat. We will continue to invest aggressively in the region and take our network capabilities to the next level with more than 29,000 mobile sites by the end of this financial year, ably backed by a scaled up and strengthened infrastructure. We remain fully committed to contributing towards the Government’s vision of Digital India with our enhanced speeds, reach and coverage.”