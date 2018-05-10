Bhopal launches India’s first Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC)

The ICCC will enable the Madhya Pradesh state administration to monitor and administer multiple city civic utilities and citizen services across seven cities in the state through a central cloud. These cities include Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Satna, and Sagar. It will also enable state-wide monitoring of these cities from a central command view and result in significant cost savings as compared to deploying a full-fledged data and disaster recovery centre along with command control centres in each of these seven cities

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (BSCDCL) launched India’s first cloud-based Common Integrated Data Centre, Disaster Recovery Centre and Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Universal IoT Platform.

The ICCC, located at BSCDCL’s facility in Berkheda, Bhopal was inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India in the presence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh and dignitaries from the union and state governments.

The ICCC will enable the Madhya Pradesh state administration to monitor and administer multiple city civic utilities and citizen services across seven cities in the state through a central cloud. These cities include Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Satna, and Sagar. It will also enable state-wide monitoring of these cities from a central command view and result in significant cost savings as compared to deploying a full-fledged data and disaster recovery centre along with command control centres in each of these seven cities.

Bhopal’s ICCC powered by HPE’s Universal IoT Platform

“As development of smart cities across the country gains momentum, citizens can look forward to enhanced safety, services, and quality of life.” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE. “HPE along with its partner network is delighted to collaborate with BSCDCL to create India’s first cloud-based ICCC, which will offer various societal benefits to the people of Madhya Pradesh by offering a multitude of citizen services across the seven cities in the state.”

“Our vision to create India’s first cloud-based ICCC in Madhya Pradesh is driven by a future-focused vision for our cities and citizens,” said Chandramauli Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, BSCDCL. “Through our collaboration with HPE, we have seamless access to the requisite hardware, IoT design, advisory and integration solutions, which enables us to offer unique, innovative, and smart city based services to our citizens.”

HPE has provided an end-to-end solution for BSCDCL that combines the HPE Universal IoT platform, industry leading servers, Edge compute systems, HPE Pointnext services and a broad ecosystem of partners.

The HPE Universal IoT platform is critical to the ICCC, as it adapts and integrates thousands of discrete sensors and applications on the platform. It also enables the state government to remotely manage and control various citizen services via a single platform. These services include:

– Smart Lighting – Saves time and costs by identifying broken lighting equipment without the need for maintenance crews to physical inspect them

– Smart Parking – Saves energy by turning lights on in a parking lot only when required and provide real-time parking availability information

– Smart Traffic and Transport – Improves traffic flow using intelligent traffic signals and keep commuters informed on the status of public transport in near-real time by using digital signage

– Smart Waste Management – Enables efficient method of managing solid waste in the city to keep it clean

– Smart Water – Protects the city’s water supply and prevent water waste by detecting water pressure, temperatures, and leaks

In India, work to reach the goal of setting up 100 smart cities across the country by 2022 is being implemented at a fast pace. As the development of these smart cities becomes a priority, HPE is committed to partnering with central and state governments, as well as city administrations, to offer them cutting edge technology that can improve the quality of life of every citizen. HPE recently opened a Customer Experience Centre in Gurugram that includes IoT-based smart city solution demonstrations that address the complex and fragmented ecosystem that exists within IoT environments.

