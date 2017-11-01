Bhopal Smart City selects HPE to create India’s first cloud-based Integrated Command and Control Centre

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India has announced that Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has selected the HPE Universal Internet of Things (UIoT) Platform to create India’s first cloud-based Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The Universal IoT platform with its multitenancy capabilities makes it possible to run multiple city command centre operations in parallel. The selected cities include Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Satna, and Sagar. The centre will enable the monitoring and administration of multiple city civic utilities and citizen services in each of these cities through a central cloud. It will also allow for state-wide monitoring of cities from a central command view.

“The vision of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. to create the country’s first Integrated Command and Control Centre in Madhya Pradesh is driven by a future-focused vision for their cities and citizens. We are pleased to be selected as partners to implement this innovative solution. Our proposed solution is comprised of world class products and platforms that are proven in cities across the world,” said Som Satsangi, MD, HPE India.

The HPE Universal IoT platform will play a major role in the ICCC, as it will adapt and integrate thousands of discrete sensors and applications on the platform. Additionally, HPE’s unique capability and experience in data centre and command centres in India and worldwide will help Madhya Pradesh build world class smart cities.

Satsangi further added, “A benefit of creating one unified command centre will be significant cost savings as compared to deploying individual command centres across each city separately. Our technology solution has the capability to integrate a multitude of citizen services applications and sensors running across cities in the state of Madhya Pradesh.”