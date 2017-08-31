BIAL and Accenture set up co-innovation centre to drive digital innovation

Collaboration aimed at transforming passenger experience and creating a future-ready airport



Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has signed an agreement with Accenture to set up a co-innovation center that will help BIAL create an airport of the future at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). The center will incubate and develop digital solutions using future-ready technologies to provide more engaging passenger experience.

BIAL is in the process to create a digitized and intuitive destination airport for travelers. Accenture will help define a digital roadmap for BIAL and develop tailor made solutions using a combination of digital technologies including Internet of Things, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, in addition to social and mobile platforms.

The focus of the digital transformation is to improve the traveler’s journey, create new revenue opportunities and realize operational efficiencies through an agile approach for BIAL and its business partners.

The BIAL-Accenture Co-Innovation Centre will be located at the airport. Drawing on Accenture’s travel and aviation expertise, the center will incubate ideas identified in the digital roadmap. It will also involve current and new ecosystem partners as well as start-ups from BIAL and Accenture’s networks. This center will tap the Accenture Innovation Architecture, focused on the travel industry.

Executive Director and President of BIAL Hari Marar said: “BIAL is moving forward into the next phase of its digital transformation journey. We understand that it is key for our business to reflect the new reality of the industry in which we operate. In today’s digitally agile world, customers expect us to be completely aware and in tune with their needs to enable more intelligent interactions.”

“Working with Accenture will help us embrace this shift and build a powerful experience that will continue to transform our airport’s culture and enhance the customer’s airport experience by introducing innovative and interactive digital solutions. Ultimately, our aim is to create greater value for our passengers,” he added.

“The digital, on-demand economy has changed customer expectations across industries, and is creating brand new opportunities for airports at the center of the global travel experience,” said Anindya Basu, country managing director, Accenture in India. “We are excited about joining BIAL in its digital innovation journey, helping deliver a frictionless travel experience to today’s digitally savvy consumers.”