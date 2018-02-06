Bihar to begin Aadhaar-based transaction for govt schemes

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said the state government would begin Aadhaar based transaction from next fiscal for availing benefits of all state government schemes. The state government has been directly making payments to around three crore beneficiaries’ bank accounts for all government schemes, Modi who also holds finance portfolio, said.

“It will be our endeavor to make Aadhaar based transaction applicable to avail benefits of all government schemes from 2018-19 fiscal,” he said at a meeting convened to discuss loan disbursement by various banks in the state. Modi said the state government intends to increase the digital transactions in the state.

Out of the total 2,500 crore digital transactions fixed for the entire country in the current fiscal, 148 crore were set as target for Bihar, Modi said adding that the results have not been very satisfactory on this count till now.