BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite updated to support Apple’s iOS 11 mobile operating system

With Apple launching the new iOS 11, BlackBerry said that the entire BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite has been updated to fully support Apple’s newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system. Large number of companies rely on BlackBerry and VMware’s AirtWatch for their enterprise mobility solution and managing their devices.

To ensure that companies do not face any challenge, BlackBerry said it has ensured that all of the essential BlackBerry apps that companies rely on to secure the work of their iOS users are updated in the App Store and available for immediate download now. For enterprise environments that allow auto update, their BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility apps have already been auto-updated.

Company said that as with any major update, iOS 11 will present challenges that IT will have to overcome in order to support mobile workers on the new OS, such as ensuring their business apps are compatible and the data is secure. BlackBerry supports iOS 11 updates with its containerization, rich app-specific policies, file security, enterprise-class productivity, and diverse, flexible solutions portfolio. This includes BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, BlackBerry Workspaces, and BlackBerry productivity apps such as BlackBerry Work and BlackBerry Connect, said company.