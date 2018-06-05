BlackBerry joins OmniAir Consortium to work on connected cars

BlackBerry is launching security credential management system (SCMS) with an aim to help enterprises secure the communication of vehicles with each other and with roadside equipment. It will offer digital signatures to protect messages against manipulation, and certificates, which will identify the sender as trustworthy.

The company stated that its SCMS will enable OEMs, suppliers, municipal infrastructure makers and roadside equipment manufacturers to implement V2X security protocols in their automotive embedded systems. “Connected vehicles and devices will be able to enroll in the SCMS, obtain security certificates from authorized Certificate Authorities and use those certificates to sign V2X messages,” said BlackBerry.

BlackBerry has joined OmniAir Consortium which develops testing and certification programs for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) devices as part of its mission to promote a robust, secure communications system for cooperative driving. OmniAir Consortium’s members work together to promote the deployment of secure and interoperable connected vehicle technologies. Members also work cooperatively to address technical challenges and to advance independent, third-party testing and certification.

“We are delighted to have BlackBerry as part of OmniAir and help us progress our efforts to standardize the certification process of V2X devices,” said Jason Conley, Executive Director for OmniAir. “Building and managing a V2X device certification program is critical to creating a secure and interoperable V2X ecosystem and BlackBerry’s deep expertise in operating Certification Authorities for the trusted device space will further strengthen OmniAir’s V2X interoperability program.”

In 2009, BlackBerry acquired Certicom, a specialist in Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) and the inventor of the implicit certificate and butterfly key concepts which are being leveraged in V2X communications. The application of these concepts enables security with efficiency for the future connected car and Intelligent Transportation Systems.

BlackBerry Certicom use of high-scale public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions for mobile, smart metering and telematics applications, developing technology that has secured hundreds of millions of devices. Its PKI services leverage trusted, reliable, BlackBerry infrastructure to provide global reach and support OEMs, road operators and government stakeholders with a vested interest in assuring the robustness of connected and autonomous cars.