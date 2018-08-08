BlackBerry launches new ransomware recovery solution

BlackBerry Limited announced its next-generation BlackBerry Workspaces content collaboration platform, featuring a new ransomware recovery capability that allows organizations to quickly recover from cyberattacks.

Despite even the best precautions an organization can take, ransomware attacks will still happen. Ransomware attacks were the most common type of malware in 2017,1 and it’s projected that, by the end of 2019, a business will be hit by a ransomware attack every 14 seconds with the resulting damage costs predicted to reach $11.5B annually.2

BlackBerry’s new ransomware recovery feature helps organizations contain and limit the damage of ransomware attacks by freezing the accounts of affected users should their PC computers and synced files become infected. Most ransomware recovery solutions enforce a companywide rollback, meaning even users whose systems were not impacted may lose data. With BlackBerry Workspaces, the administrator can check user logs to pinpoint exactly what workspaces, folders and files have been affected, and selectively roll impacted files back to pre-attack versions and without restrictions on how far back it can recover. The ability to precisely remove just the infected files helps organizations avoid the loss of work and productivity that often come with system-wide recovery mechanisms.

“Beyond data loss, opportunity costs, and reputational risks, downtime resulting from ransomware attacks can inflict real harm on customers in any industry, including healthcare or public safety, where the consequences of any delay can be catastrophic,” said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Products, BlackBerry. “Organizations need to have a strong culture of security to minimize the risk of an attack – something that our Cybersecurity Consulting team has been supporting for the last several years. And in a worst-case scenario, it’s critical that organizations also have a layered defense model in place and an enterprise technology stack that is designed with the inevitable breach in mind.”

The new ransomware recovery feature will be available in the BlackBerry Workspaces Collaborate and Secure Plus editions at no additional cost. BlackBerry will be demonstrating this new solution at the 2018 BlackBerry Security Summits in London on September 12 and New York City on October 4.

Connected endpoints in the Enterprise of Things (EoT) have transformed how companies work, deliver goods and services and solve problems, but they also leave companies vulnerable to cyberattacks. BlackBerry helps protect organizations from ransomware with various secure software offerings, including BlackBerry Workspaces, partnerships and deep integration with several mobile threat detection application vendors, and cybersecurity expertise through BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting, which offers a ransomware readiness assessment to help organizations review their threat landscapes and design cybersecurity strategies to mitigate attacks.