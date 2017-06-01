BookMyShow migrates existing mobile website to all new Progressive Web App

BookMyShow today announced that it has successfully migrated its existing mobile website to an all new Progressive Web App (PWA). The new and improved version not only replicates the BookMyShow app design, but it is also much lighter, faster and user friendly. This has also made BookMyShow the first online entertainment ticketing brand in India to move to PWA.

With the new PWA, all BookMyShow users will be able to get the immersive app like experience on their mobile web browsers, including Chrome, Mozilla and Firefox. Even on slow networks, the BookMyShow pages will load more than 50% faster now, and users will also be benefitted from reduced data consumption and increased responsiveness. The new progressive web app has already increased conversion rates by more than 80% as compared to the older mobile website.

Anish Tripathi, VP- Product Design, BookMyShow said, “On BookMyShow, almost 80% transactions are through our mobile platforms – which includes both app and mobile site. Recently after introducing our new app, we went back to the drawing board to develop an improved version of our mobile website. The goal was to provide a user experience that was fast, responsive, reliable and engaging – all at the same time. With our new Progressive Web App, we are broad-basing our platform to include those users who either don’t have the space to download a new app or are looking for options that use less data and doesn’t require constant updates. We have already seen an exponential increase in conversion rates and expect our new web app to significantly contribute to reaching new users.”