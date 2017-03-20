Bruce Davie appointed VP and CTO of VMware Asia Pacific and Japan

VMware, a global provider of cloud infrastructure and business mobility solutions has announced the appointment of Bruce Davie to the role of vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) of the VMware Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) business, effective immediately.

As CTO, Davie will lead VMware APJ’s technical community, which includes systems engineers, technical account managers and professional services organization, with a focus on customers’ long-term strategy, technical innovation and product quality.

“As we continue to help customers in Asia Pacific accelerate their digital transformation with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture and mobility services, Bruce’s appointment will strengthen our ability to help customers innovate,” said Duncan Hewett, senior vice president and general manager, VMware APJ. “Having managed our global networking team and developed many of our most impactful solutions, Bruce will bring rich experience as a leader, innovator and technologist to our regional engineering community.”

Davie has more than 25 years of leadership and technical experience. He joins VMware’s APJ leadership team from VMware’s global headquarters, where he most recently served as CTO of networking and a principal engineer in the Networking and Security Business Unit. Davie joined VMware through the company’s acquisition of Nicira in 2012, where he was a senior architect.

Previously he was a Cisco Fellow, driving a variety of networking innovations, and was chairman of ACM SIGCOMM, a leading computer networking research association. Davie received his PhD in computer science from the University of Edinburgh in 1988 and is an ACM Fellow.

“The APJ region has a history of rapid adoption of new technology and of course this is a time of great technological change. I’m excited at the prospect of connecting at a more strategic level with our regional customers as they embrace and address digital disruption,” said Davie. “VMware’s strategy is resonating with our customers globally and I am looking forward to engaging with the leadership and engineering teams to further innovate and strengthen our industry leadership in this part of the world.”