BSE Institute sets up in-house Block Chain Lab

Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Ltd. (BIL), the leader in financial education, has signed an MoU with DLT Labs in Mumbai to set up country’s first state-of-the-art online Block Chain Lab in an institution. The collaborative efforts of BSE Institute and DLT Labs aim at providing knowledge driven and best in class education and training in the field of Financial Technology, especially Block Chain. It will provide excellent opportunities for students to develop sound understanding of finance, accounting, business information systems and analytic methods.

Speaking on the occasion Managing Director and CEO of BIL, Ambarish Datta said, “We are confident that BIL and DLT Labs we will be able to work very well together to create a platform to enable skilling and training of people in Block Chain technology. We firmly believe that the next big piece of disruptive financial technology will be based on Block Chain. It is our vision to facilitate immense developments in the field of FinTech using Block Chain as a foundation for these future developments.”

There is an increasing need for students to build professional skill sets and apply new technologies to innovate and streamline financial systems. BIL aspires to guide and help students pave their own career path through encouraging their involvement in Block Chain technology and in its applications.

BIL’s Block Chain Lab will be accessible to all BIL students, including online learning students, whose curriculum covers financial technology. The collaboration with DLT Labs will enhance BIL’s module diversification and help the institute become the premier institute for learning Financial Technology in India.