BSE launches AI-based chatbot for providing realtime information

BSE in partnership with Microsoft and Shephertz today announced the launch of ‘Ask Motabhai’, an Artificial Intelligence based ‘chatbot’, to provide on-demand data and information from the stock exchange’s website. BSE makes available on its website (www.bseindia.com) information on stock price, corporate results and announcements, in real-time, of over 5,000 companies listed on the exchange. In order to make it convenient and faster for investors, especially small, retail investors, to get stock and market information, BSE has introduced a AI based chatbot “Ask Motabhai” which can have a text-based conversation with the user and mine the BSE website to give customized information. The ‘chatbot’ has been built using the Microsoft Bot Framework, Cognitive Services, QnA Maker and Language Understanding Intelligent Service on Microsoft Azure cloud.

In addition to stock prices and corporate news, visitors to the BSE website look for information on various financial instruments like mutual funds, derivatives and IPOs. The ‘chatbot’ is hence programmed to address market related queries, like “what are the new IPOs?” and “which stocks are trading at their 52 week high?” in addition to the capability to address queries related to corporate actions and a stock’s price.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE said, “We are proud to announce the launch of BSE’s own chatbot ‘Ask MotaBhai’. BSE has always been at the forefront in adoption of technology based advancements, and launch of the chatbot marks yet another significant initiative in BSE’s endeavour to add to seamless customer experience. With the chabot in place we would be able to serve our audience better and help them with quick information without having to go through any other channel.”

Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager – Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft India added, “Our goal is to amplify human ingenuity with intelligent technology by infusing AI in everything we do. We provide a powerful platform of AI services and tools that makes innovation by our developers and partners faster and more accessible. We are delighted to be partnering with BSE in its vision to emerge as a premier stock exchange with best global practices in technology, product innovation and customer service.”

Microsoft’s partner ShepHertz delivered the chatbot along with an intuitive management console, and dashboards to get analytics on the chatbot usage patterns, resolved or unresolved queries and management of internal information systems. The chatbot scales on the fly to adjust to the BSE website traffic.

Siddhartha Chandurkar, CEO & Founder, ShepHertz said “ShepHertz is proud to partner with Micorosft in providing an intelligent AI BOT for BSE’s iconic website. The chatbot will enable BSE customers to have a seamless experience in finding information and resolving queries directly from the homepage”