BSNL and SAP unite to boost GST accessibility in rural India

State run telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and SAP SE announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly offer innovative GST solutions to enterprises across India. The collaboration leverages the capabilities of BSNL as GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) and SAP as Application Service Provider (ASP).

BSNL, through its network of appx 115 million customer base currently connecting 646 districts, 4519cities/towns & 6.25 lakhs villages across India, will provide enhanced accessibility to companies of all sizes, specifically SMEs, to create, consolidate and file GST Returns through SAP’s ASP solution in an easy, secure and smooth manner. The alliance will thus help realize the full potential of GST on the back of BSNL’s country-wide reach and SAP’s expertise in providing robust technology offerings.

“As an intrinsic part of the Government’s Digital India initiative, we see GST as an important tool in the process for nation building,” said Shri Anupam Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director BSNL. “Our mission is to ensure that every business in every town & village in the nation successfully adopts GST. Our partnership with SAP is to augment this commitment, and our collective objective is to simplify GST to create a conducive environment that will enable Digital growth.”

“As we complete nearly a year since implementation of GST, the nation’s indirect tax system has streamlined considerably,” said Hemant Dabke, Vice President – Strategic Industries, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “Our collaboration with BSNL is a step further in our continued efforts at fast-tracking GST compliance in the country and will extend this success to tier II& tier III markets of the country.”