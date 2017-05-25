BSNL launches satellite phone service

The Minister of State for Communications (IC), Manoj Sinha today launches BSNL’s satellite phone service that will be offered to government agencies in phase one and later opened for others in phased manner. Manoj Sinha has also launched Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Telecom Skill Excellence Award Scheme and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sanchar Kaushal Vikas Pratisthan Scheme on this occasion.

While launching the new service, Manoj Sinha said that BSNL works there also where no one (network) is present. BSNL has played an important role in spreading communication network across the country. Global satellite phone service is modern satellite phone service. In first phase agencies handling a disaster, state police, railways, Border security forces and other government agencies will be given in the first phase. Later people while travelling in flight and on ships will be able to use it. The services will be provided by INMARSAT which has a constellation of 14 satellites.

Sinha said that 10,000 people from 10 States/UTs to be trained in the first phase under the scheme of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sanchar Kaushal Vikas Pratisthan Scheme. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Punjab and Haryana are included in the first phase. Sinha also stated that the DoT to be established more than 1,000 Sanchar Kaushal Vikas Pratisthan in future under the newly launched scheme. Sinha also informed that Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Telecom Skill Excellence Award will also be given the person who will perform at par excellence. The Communication Minister further stated that DoT will provide broadband connection to 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayat by December 2018.