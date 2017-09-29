BSNL, Vihaan Networks join hands for emergency network solution

State-owned BSNL has struck a partnership deal with Indian telecom gearmaker Vihaan Networks (VNL) to deploy emergency mobile network in the event of a natural disaster that will help track those trapped and even identify them with their names.

“Given that our country is prone to natural disasters, the availability and quick deployment of comprehensive communications solutions will help disaster management agencies mount faster and more reliable search and rescue operations. We are happy to partner with VNL for this,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said after signing the agreement document with VNL at the India Mobile Congress here.

The first edition of the India Mobile Congress kicked off on Wednesday. The solution, Relief 123, consists of a portable mobile station with 24-hour power back-up and a solar panel attached to it for further support.

“There are three models of Relief 123 which can be deployed depending on the scale of operation and situation. It can have telecom network up and running in an hour. It will search people in the location with help of mobile signal even if the entire telecom network has collapsed in the area and show the name of the person trapped during the disaster,” VNL founder and Chairman Rajiv Mehrotra said.

He claimed that the network will be able to track the person with up to 1 metre location accuracy. The solution will be deployed if and when required under the agreement. “By the end of this year, we hope to start shipment of this designed and made in India product to the US, Latin America and countries in South East Asia as well,” Mehrotra said.