Bureaucratic reshuffle: Fadnavis moves IT secy to finance department

Former Principal Secretary (Information Technology) Vijay Kumar Gautam was appointed as Principal Secretary (Accounts and Treasury) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Gautam, a 1987-batch IAS officer, had been on leave since November 21, with speculation rife in the bureaucratic circles that Fadnavis was upset over his handling of the data for implementation of the farm loan waiver.

SVR Srinivas (1991) has succeeded Gautam as the new IT secretary. He had been holding the department’s additional charge since November 21.

Gautam’s transfer to the finance department also resulted in a rejig of portfolios. Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna (1985), who was in charge of Accounts and Treasuries, has been shifted to the Financial Reforms wing. RA Rajeev (1987), who was previously heading Reforms, will take over as the new Expenditure Secretary, a post vacated following the retirement of incumbent V Giriraj (1985) on October 31.

Meanwhile, RD Nivatkar (2010) has succeeded his batchmate Suraj Mandhare as the Joint Secretary in Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick’s office. Mandhare has been appointed as the CEO of the Pune Zilla Parishad. DB Desai, previously the CEO in the Pune ZP, will take over from Nivatkar as the Director of state’s Disaster Management Cell. Three other civil servants, MG Gursal (2009), SG Kolte (2010) and Vipin Itankar (2014), were also assigned new postings.