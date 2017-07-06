Business owners can now buy GST-ready laptops on Paytm mall

Paytm Mall unveiled a dedicated online store to showcase a comprehensive range of affordable GST-ready solutions from HP and Lenovo. This will act as a one-stop solution for every small and medium business (SMBs) in becoming GST-ready.

The GST bundle from HP is priced at Rs 47,999 and comes with an Intel Core™ i3 processor laptop pre-installed with Microsoft Office, KPMG’s GST e-filing solution, 2 years of free data from Reliance Jio, 2 years of cloud storage, free registration & migration service, and dedicated compliance and tech support over-call.

Lenovo’s solution can be customized with two solution providers: IDOS or Marg and WeP Digital. Available at a starting price of Rs. 19,990 with easy EMI, customers can choose to get a 6-month free subscription of Accounting & ERP software MARG or a 75 percent discount on cloud-based accounting software iDOS.

Earlier this month, Paytm Mall launched a comprehensive seller assistance programme to help merchants on its platform become GST-compliant. The company helped sellers get access to Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) numbers, simplifying the process of owning multiple GSTNs across states.

Today more than 70 percent active merchants on Paytm Mall are GST-complaint with over 90 Mn products mapped to HSN codes in preparation for the new tax slabs. It is also offering third-party experts on its seller services platform and launched a dedicated GST Helpdesk to facilitate direct communication with merchants. It has also launched a Pre-GST Sale featuring 6,000 retailers across 500+ brands clearing their existing stock to gear up for India’s biggest tax reform.