BVR Mohan Reddy bags Padma Shri Award 2017

BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Executive Chairman Cyient and Former Chairman NASSCOM has bagged Padma Shri Award 2017, India’s fourth highest civilian honor. “I am honoured that the Government of India has recognized me for my contribution in creating Engineering R&D industry in the country,” said Reddy.

BODANAPU VENKAT RAMA MOHAN REDDY (popularly known as BVR Mohan Reddy), has served as Chairman, NASSCOM (The National Association of Software and Services Companies) during 2015-16 and has been engaged into various industry and government initiatives like: Make in India, Digital India, Swatch Bharat.

Recently, Mohan Reddy has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Federal Republic of Germany for states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He is the second Indian to receive this honor from the German Government.

Mohan Reddy has immense passion towards promoting education in India. Towards this, he also serves as Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT, Hyderabad since 2012. He has also been appointed as a Director on the Board of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). He is member on the Board of NIIT University, Neemrana; member of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIIT Hyderabad.

Mohan Reddy strongly believes in creating positive impact to the society through use of technology. Through Cyient Foundation, Mohan has set up 54 CDCs (computer center, digital library, and NDLM centers) across Serilingampally Mandal, Telangana. These CDCs are envisioned as the digital gateway for more than 20,000 underprivileged children and will foster IT literacy in over 50,000 members of local BPL community.

Mohan is supporting Srujana Innovation Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute providing infrastructure to support research, develop new practices, tools, capabilities in the field of Ophthalmology. Cyient Foundation trained over 4000+ students from 19 tier-2 engineering colleges to enhance their employability.