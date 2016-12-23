CA bets big on Indian app economy with app analytics product

India is one of the world’s largest app economies, with reports placing India only behind countries like China, US and Brazil, in terms of time spent by Indians on apps. However, with the fast paced growth in the number of smartphones and the huge digital push by the government, India could be in a few years, surpass established countries.

That said, even as the number of apps downloaded by users grows at a fast clip, it is also a fact that apps are deleted as quickly as they are downloaded, if users are not happy with the experience. For example, a Silicon Valley analyst says that 77 percent of users never use an app again in just 72 hours after they install it. As the number of digital channels grow in number, it is imperative that enterprises and app developers know the key reasons for any ‘unhappy’ user experiences.

Understanding the need for a product that gives developers insights on how users are engaging with the app, CA Technologies has launched a new solution called ‘CA App Experience Analytics’, that provides intuitive visualizations into the digital user experience giving decision makers real-time actionable insight into buying trends, retention rates, and conversions—enabling them to identify adjustments to apps that can help them retain and attract new customers.

“Today, a firm’s brand value increasingly depends on the touch experience, and the tolerance level is very low. An app can only be popular if it has great user design, is flawless in execution, and has error free code. If app developers can find out the root cause of uninstalls, they can quickly determine if the uninstall was an issue related to code, infrastructure or design. With every business growing digital, there is a tremendous need for enterprises and developers to track the user’s journey and identify how people use an app,” says Chris Kline, Vice President, APM Product Management, CA Technologies.

While there a plethora of APM tools available, most of them deliver huge amounts of information, which leaves enterprises overwhelmed in terms of finding the right insights. Kline says that CA has tried to maintain simplicity by providing app developers only the required amount of information they need for finding out the root cause of an issue. For example, the CA App Experience Analytics solution provides heat maps and crash analytics reports, that can help app developers quickly find out if the problem of a crash is due to poor application design, code or whether it is simply an infrastructure related issue.

Kline emphasizes that design is the most important component in the success of an app, as it shows enterprises how users use the app. For example, an enterprise can discover through analytics that is more proper to perhaps place a click button for picking a call, in the center of the screen, rather than asking the user to swipe from left to right. This can be particularly useful in cases where the user is operating in a crowded or constrained place, where the user is operating the phone using one hand only. Additionally, key usage analytics provided by the tool can also help app creators gain better understand of the user’s journey across the wide range of digital devices used.

Chris Kline believes that with a fast growing economy, and an exponential rise in the number of digital businesses, India can turn out to be one of the biggest markets for this product. “With a growing app economy in India, we believe that we have a significant market opportunity with respect to this product. India is amongst top-5 focus countries for CA with CA App Experience Analytics,” says Kline.