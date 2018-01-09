Capgemini and PTC launch CoE in Mumbai for smart connected products

The facility is designed as a working CoE where Capgemini will build and showcase cutting edge industrial solutions to help customers around the world improve the way they design, manufacture, sell, operate, and service smart connected products

Capgemini and PTC announced the opening of a Center of Excellence (CoE) located at Capgemini’s office in Mumbai. The facility is designed as a working CoE where Capgemini will build and showcase cutting edge industrial solutions to help customers around the world improve the way they design, manufacture, sell, operate, and service smart connected products. These solutions will be built on PTC’s leading ThingWorx industrial innovation platform.

Capgemini chose to set-up the CoE with PTC to maximize the breadth of the ThingWorx platform and tools, including its complementary portfolio of products that covers Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR) and Computer Aided Design (CAD). As a systems integrator partner with PTC, Capgemini is already leading multiple digital transformation programs and solutions globally on PTC technologies.

“This Center of Excellence with PTC is a part of our commitment to build solutions for our customers’ needs driven by connected devices. It will also serve as a center that consolidates our global best practices and will showcase the transformations we are enabling with the ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform,” said Sanjay Salunkhe, Global Head – Product and Engineering Services, Capgemini. “We are delighted to work with PTC in creating this CoE and to enable customers to move rapidly from proof-of-concepts to industrialized deployments to benefit from the potential of smart connected products.”

“Companies are investing significant resources to transform their businesses and having clear direction and the right technologies is critical for success,” said Craig Hayman chief operating officer, PTC. “We are pleased to partner with Capgemini for this Center of Excellence to help accelerate these transformations and help companies achieve value through connected products more quickly.”

