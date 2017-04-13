Capgemini announces InnovatorsRace50 top ten finalists

Finalist start-ups compete to secure equity free funding and opportunity to become a Capgemini partner

Capgemini, announced the ten finalists of its InnovatorsRace50, a worldwide competition for early stage start-ups to showcase the potential of their projects or innovative uses of technology to disrupt businessesand organizations.This special edition of Innovators Race, to mark Capgemini’s 50th Anniversary year, received an impressive 928 submissions from 37 countries. From those submissions, 50 have presented their projectstoa panel of experts who then nominated the finalists.

The ten finalists will now get the opportunity to connect with tech and industry experts from Capgemini in person,leveraging five of Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) located in San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Mumbai and London. Over the next two months, all finalists will get to experience the AIE’s immersive and transformative environment in order to refine different elements of their projects. The finalists, by category, are:

GovTech&Social Enterprises: Buddy4Study from Noida (India) Lili smart from Lyon (France)

FinTech&Mobility: ai from Vancouver (Canada) Bud from London (UK)

Consumers &Well-Being: Kinematics from Berlin (Germany) Hippogriff from Sundbyberg (Sweden)

Digital Processes &Transformation: Cuprisfrom London (UK) Tensorflight from Sydney (Australia)

Data &Security: Ouistiti from Paris (France) Foxintelligence from Paris (France)



From June 15 to June 17 at VivaTech, the tech show for game-changer start-ups in Paris, the 10 finalists will be invited to present their projectson the Capgemini booth. On June 16, they will pitch in person to an audience and jury. Fivewinners will be awarded with the “Serge Kampf entrepreneurship and innovation award” and will each have the opportunity to secure business backing of equity free funding to the tune of $50,000, extensive networking opportunities, participation in international tech events, access to industry experts, and to potentially join the Capgemini partner ecosystem.

“It’s exciting to see so many innovative and disruptive start-ups take part in this special 50thbirthday edition of Innovators Race this year. I want to thank the hundreds of participants for their detailed and creative entries and wish them all the best. I hope to see them in the market and to collaborate with them in the future,” comment Lanny Cohen, Group Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini. “We congratulate the finalists for making it this far and are eager to welcome them into our AIEs to help them refine their offerings. I wish them the best of luck and look forward to seeing their final presentations at VivaTech in June.”

“It’s always an exciting experience to take part in a jury with innovation and start-ups at the heart,” said Jean-Dominique Séval, Deputy CEO, IDATE DigiWorld, and jury member for the finalists’ selection. “InnovatorsRace50 is ideally placed to discover outstanding entrepreneurs from all around the world, with the expectation to help them for their next step.”

Viewers will be able to see Capgemini’s “InnovatorsRace50” – ‘best moments’ series – in full throughout September and October on the web at www.innovatorsrace50.com. InnovatorsRace50 has been developed in partnership with CNN’s program entitled ‘Unicorns’ that will also be featured on http://CNNMoney.com/Unicorns, and a special round-up will air on CNN International in October. CNN will publish in June a unique ranking of the 50 most active and promising start-up companies valued at over $1 billion USD in 2017: The Unicorns 50.

Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange currently includes a global network of 10 innovation spaces, known as ‘Exchanges’, where organizations are able to immerse themselves in the understanding, experimentation and application of all aspects of emerging technologies, as well as address the business disruptions confronting them and their industries.