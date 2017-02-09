Capgemini Group launches new automotive cybersecurity offering

Capgemini, announced the launch of a new offer designed to enhance the security of connected vehicles, vehicle manufacturing plants and the enterprise IT systems of automotive brands. It provides a comprehensive offer for car manufacturers and suppliers to help prevent, detect and respond to possible cybersecurity threats.

Capgemini, announced the launch of a new offer designed to enhance the security of connected vehicles, vehicle manufacturing plants and the enterprise IT systems of automotive brands. The offer combines the specialist expertise of the Group’s global automotive, cybersecurity and consultancy teams, including its wholly-owned subsidiary Sogeti, along with its worldwide network of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It provides a comprehensive offer for car manufacturers and suppliers to help prevent, detect and respond to possible cybersecurity threats.

Kai Grambow, Global Head of Automotive at Capgemini, said: “Everyone working for a car company has now realized how important cybersecurity is, from those on the shop floor right the way to the CEO. Failure to prevent an attack could mean mass recalls, lost revenue, regulatory fines and even risks to customer safety. Much of the focus to date has been on safeguarding IT systems, which is difficult enough, but as automotive brands are increasingly working with connected ‘things’ like factory robots and millions of connected car parts the complexity of staying secure is mind-boggling.”

The launch comes at a time when the automotive industry faces an unprecedented and unique cybersecurity challenge. As cars are becoming more advanced and increasingly connected, they are built with hundreds of sensors and many onboard individual computers controlling everything from steering to the headlights. Together they expose a multitude of entry points for hackers to gain access and control. It is not just the car that is vulnerable. With automotive manufacturing plants now increasingly connected there are potential targets too.

The new offer supports manufacturers and suppliers looking to minimize cybersecurity risks for the connected car, as well as in manufacturing plants and across enterprise IT systems. It includes:

– Assessment of security within and around the manufacturing plant, including critical subsystems, and the car itself, which include the vulnerability of service providers and external connections, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Penetration testing to provide additional specialist insight into vulnerabilities across the car and plant, and to assess the success of a strategy and its implementation

– Designing a strategy for securing every aspect of the vehicle, from electronic control units,1buses and external connectivity to the governance processes around each of them, enabling a manufacturer and its suppliers to address end-to-end security steps

– Implementation of security measures and remedial actions. This includes consulting and training on secure software development good practice, and operational implementation in the software development lifecycle

The offer also gives organizations access to Capgemini’s network of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide as well as SOCs that offer specific monitoring of vehicle and manufacturing events. These are staffed by teams of specialists and can act as a dedicated or shared team to an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or supplier. The offer significantly reduces the need for automotive companies to invest time, resources and budget in developing and building their own SOCs.