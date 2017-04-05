Capgemini India launches Tech Fiesta 2017

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has announced the start of the 9th edition of ‘Tech Fiesta’ in India, a nationwide-event designed to showcase its IP and cutting-edge solutions, along with the latest in new technologies. Themed on ‘Living the future’, Tech Fiesta 2017 focuses on innovation and emerging technologies from Capgemini’s portfolio of solutions that provide business benefits to customers. The event was inaugurated in Mumbai by Rohit Talwar, award winning Global Futurist, Business Consultant and author of ‘The Future of Business’. Over 20,000 people from Capgemini’s stakeholder ecosystem of employees, partners and customers are expected to attend Tech Fiesta across five cities in India.

Speaking on the occasion Ashwin Yardi, COO – India, Capgemini said, “Digital has accelerated the pace of change like never before. This impact is led by advances in cloud, big data, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, automation and is powered by applied innovation as a key pillar of transformation. At Capgemini, we are constantly looking to stay ahead of the curve and have invested in building a rich portfolio of innovative offerings, sector expertise and technology capabilities to support enterprises in the era of Industry 4.0. This year’s Tech Fiesta brings together our ecosystem of stakeholders from customers and partners through to academic institutions and employees, to showcase our technology and service offerings that are fuelling the digital transformation agenda of our enterprises globally.”

With multiple formats of interaction such as partner booths, panel discussions and technical learning sessions, the Innovation extravaganza will see Capgemini present more than 25 solutions across the entire spectrum of future technologies.

Tech Fiesta 2017 will take place at five Capgemini locations in India during April:

Location Date

Mumbai April 03, 2017

Bangalore April 05, 2017

Hyderabad April 07, 2017

Chennai April 10, 2017

Pune April 12, 2017