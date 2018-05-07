Capgemini plans to appoint Carole Ferrand as Group Chief Financial Officer

Capgemini announced today its plan to appoint Carole Ferrand as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Aiman Ezzat who is Chief Operating Officer alongside Thierry Delaporte since January 1, 2018.

Once released from her current commitments, Carole plans to join Capgemini in June to take on the role of CFO. She will have relinquished her duties as a Capgemini Board Director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee which she held since May 2016.

With more than 25 years’ experience in finance, Carole has led the finance functions of listed and European companies in highly competitive markets. She has also developed an in-depth knowledge of the Group’s agenda, being a Board member for two years.

“I look forward to Carole’s arrival as Group Chief Financial Officer. She has accumulated a wide and varied experience in both operational and strategic financial matters. As Chief Financial Officer, Aiman Ezzat has made outstanding contributions to the Group’s performance over the past five years, and built a world-class finance function which supports the Group in its development strategy,” said Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group.