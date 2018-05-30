Capgemini signs agreement with Yara to enable its digital transformation

Capgemini announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement, to the value of tens of millions of euros, with Yara International ASA (Yara), one of the world’s leading fertilizer companies headquartered in Oslo with over 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 60 countries. Under the agreement, Capgemini in Norway will deliver a wide range of services that will enable Yara’s global digital transformation.

The new agreement will see Capgemini deliver services including application management of the entire SharePoint and SAP environment at Yara, application development, application operations, and managed hosting services. Capgemini will support Yara with a hybrid cloud strategy combining best-in-class private cloud with Microsoft Azure public cloud. The cost effective new solution will also enable a faster time to market for Yara.

Capgemini was selected after a competitive tender between the incumbent and new vendor, during which Capgemini demonstrated its ability to provide multiple services at scale including market-leading cloud solutions, and large SAP implementations.

“We are very proud and pleased that Yara has selected Capgemini as their new strategic long-term IT partner. Not only will we support them with a seamless cloud solution for SAP and SharePoint, we will also enable their digital strategy and build a foundation for digital evolution,” says Anil Agarwal, Head of Capgemini in Norway and Sweden.