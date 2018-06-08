Capgemini to acquire Leidos Cyber,the commercial cybersecurity division of Leidos

Capgemini has entered into an agreement to acquire Leidos Cyber, the commercial cybersecurity arm of the FORTUNE 500 company Leidos. This acquisition will reinforce the Group’s capabilities in North America, helping to meet growing customer demand for its portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions across the region. The completion of the acquisition is subject to anti-trust and Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approvals. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018.

A commercial enterprise security leader with proven critical infrastructure capabilities, Leidos Cyber has established a successful track record of over 10 years in the commercial cybersecurity business. It comprises a team of almost 500 elite cybersecurity professionals located principally across North America. Leidos Cyber provides to its enterprise clients a holistic platform that services their entire security architecture demands, including integrated offerings for security combined with managed security services. Its customers include primarily FORTUNE 500 companies across multiple sectors.

“Leidos Cyber is a pioneer in the field of cybersecurity. It defined the market in protecting the industrial control ecosystem for the mission critical infrastructure needs of global enterprises,” comments Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini. “Its world class security expertise and status as a trusted advisor to many Fortune 500 leaders makes it totally complementary to Capgemini’s global cybersecurity practice. It is the perfect fit to reinforce our cybersecurity practice in North America, to help meet the security requirements of our international client base. I look forward to welcoming them to the Group.”

“Capgemini’s well-established security services portfolio coupled with its global presence makes it a natural home for our commercial cybersecurity team,” comments Robert Meindl, President, Leidos Cyber. “Not only will we be able to play our part in augmenting the North America cybersecurity practice but we also look forward to adding value to the global security provisions of Capgemini’s clients around the world.”

“Our decision to transition the Leidos commercial cybersecurity business to Capgemini is the result of our deliberate focus on providing solutions, including cyber, to our core markets—governments and highly regulated industries,” said Angie Heise, President, Leidos Civil Group. “Capgemini’s commitment to engaging a broad set of commercial markets makes it an ideal fit for the Leidos Cyber business.”