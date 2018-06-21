CEAT doubles productivity of frontline managers by deploying visibility solutions

CEAT saw a 60% reduction in contract manpower used for manual data entries, and a twofold increase in efficiency of frontline managers. The report preparation time is now reduced from two hours per day to just five minutes. In CEAT’s warehouse, Zebra’s solution helped eliminate manual data entries from 28 consecutive hours to just 28 minutes a day

CEAT Limited, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has reported significant increases in productivity and reduction of supply chain errors after deploying visibility solutions provided by Zebra Technologies Corporation, the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility.

CEAT has used Zebra’s solutions to simplify its processes and build automated workflows that deliver greater efficiencies and business value at its Halol plant in the state of Gujarat. Working as a long-time trusted advisor, Zebra understood CEAT’s business challenges and offered solutions that have improved efficiencies, leading to increased customer satisfaction and profitability for its manufacturing plants across India.

The tyre manufacturer has deployed Zebra’s MC3200 Mobile Computer, DS457 Fixed Scanner, and ZT230 Industry Printer in its manufacturing facility including seamless integration with its existing Management Information Systems (MIS).

KEY FACTS

CEAT saw a 60% reduction in contract manpower used for manual data entries, and a twofold increase in efficiency of frontline managers. The report preparation time is now reduced from two hours per day to just five minutes. In CEAT’s warehouse, Zebra’s solution helped eliminate manual data entries from 28 consecutive hours to just 28 minutes a day.

By using Zebra’s solutions, CEAT improved dispatch accuracy, leading to a 20-times reduction in fault finding and customer complaints. This helped increase cost efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall value for the manufacturing process.

CEAT has also reported enhanced employee morale as the new solution has improved operational visibility, transparency, and accountability.

With reduced dependency on manual data entries and simplified workflows, CEAT saw extensive improvements in productivity and elimination of reverse logistics issues due to wrong deliveries to customers or its other distribution centers. The company has also reported a reduction of paper usage in its workflow, marking a significant step in the company’s aim to go paperless.

The success of the Zebra deployment at CEAT’s Halol plant is paving the way for increased use of Zebra technology at its other plants, including the newest Nagpur plant.

“Zebra has helped our Halol plant transform into an intelligent facility, aligning it to CEAT’s long-term vision. We will continue to uphold our mission of delivering best-in-class products and services on the back of innovative technologies that help achieve positive business impact. We are happy to have Zebra as our trusted advisor and look forward to a strong business alliance. In fact, we have already started implementing Zebra’s solutions at our newest plant in Nagpur, making it our first industry 4.0 plant.” says Gopal Rathore, IT Manager, CEAT

“At Zebra, we work with our customers to innovate highly versatile solutions, and we are committed to developing solutions that are scalable and offer quality, value and prompt delivery. With Zebra’s suite of barcode scanning, printing, and mobile computing solutions, we have brought measurable gains in efficiencies and effectiveness for CEAT.” says Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director – India, Zebra Technologies.