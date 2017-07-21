Certainty in a connected world is key: Schneider Electric

On the role of optimising IT Infrastructure for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India, French firm Schneider Electric participated in an event to highlight SMEs’ technology challenges and way to mitigate those challenges with a systematic approach.

The energy management firm says that the SMEs in India are working with significant challenges including a limited set of resources and skill, and uptake of technology too. A precise architectural approach is important to mitigate those challenges. The world of work and play is getting increasingly connected and in order to respond to the uncertainties, an optimised infrastructure is essential. Power, cooling, racking and stacking being the basic requirement(s) of any data centre, there has to be a consistent focus on these aspects so that the entire data centre caters to the new age needs.

Explaining about the criticality of certainty in a connected world, Anubhav Sabharwal, General Manager, Schneider Electric India said, “While the Internet of Things is redefining the way individuals are interfacing with technology and vice versa but IoT actually starts with smart and efficient products. Customers today are seeking best UPS, Precision Air-conditioners, Power Distribution units, circuit breakers, sensors, actuators, motor drives etc. They come for the best products in those respective categories. Schneider Electric is changing the energy management paradigm with the launch of EcoStruxureTM architecture. EcoStruxure architecture leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity technologies to deliver Innovation At Every Level to the customer right from connected products to edge control, to applications, analytics, and services”.