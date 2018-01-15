Chandresh Dedhia joins Ascent Health Wellness as Head of IT

Ascent caters to about 20,000 retailers across the country, also works with number of the top

pharmaceutical companies, such as Zydus Cadila, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceuticals, and notable hospital chains, including Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital and Manipal Hospitals.

The company provides the pharma majors with all channels of distribution, including retail and institutional, while separately managing the pharmaceutical supplies, and acting as a vendor for the hospital chains. Prior to joining AHWSPL, Chandresh was associated with Fermenta Biotech Ltd and DIL Group of companies as Head (IT &IS) for over a decade. His varied experience encompasses sectors like Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Environment Solutions, Commercial Real Estate &Brokerage and Health & Wellness.

Chandresh is also a recipient of multiple awards and industry honours, and is a frequent speaker at

numerous conferences and seminars in India and overseas. He has also authored many articles about digital transformation and shift, and continues to do so for numerous print and online publications.

On his new stint at AHWSPL, Chandresh stated, “I am humbled by the opportunity presented to me, and look forward to working with the AHWSPL team and leading the digital transformation. Ascent is a pharma supply-chain company focused at improving the accessibility and affordability of effective healthcare, I am all eager and pepped up to take it to greater heights.”

Hardik Dedhia, Co-Founder, AHWSPL, said, “We are very excited to have Chandresh on-board. He brings with himself, a rich experience of IT expertise and will play a critical role in driving organisational excellence at our end. Keeping in mind the critical role played by IT, both inward and outward, Chandresh will be a key member of our team and we wish him all the luck.” Chandresh would be largely looking after the IT operations (IT & Security) based out of the headquarters in Mumbai.