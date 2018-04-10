CIO Klub launches Kolkata and Hyderabad chapters

CIO Klub, a non-profit and the largest association of Chief Information Officers in India, has launched its Kolkata and Hyderabad chapters. With both these chapters added CIO Klub has gained presence across eight cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore.

The CIO Klub journey which began way in 2008 now enjoys a membership of over 1,200 CIOs. CIO Klub has now emerged as India’s largest peer group of CIOs. The members are spread across industries including manufacturing, BFSI, pharma, healthcare, retail, real estate, IT services, construction, aviation, media and entertainment including PSUs.

Umesh Mehta, President, CIO Klub, said, “It has been our endeavour to make CIO Klub, a pan India body and with East and Hyderabad chapter launches, we have achieved that objective. The club now has presence across North, East, West and South. CIOs today are expected to be a part of strategic planning and decision making while working closely with the board and decision makers, CIO Klub shall play a key role as an enabler by providing adequate learning through the peer group, special CIO courses planned jointly by IIMs and IITs to help them enhance technology, soft skills and enhance their strategic mindset. Lastly, with the new governing body at the helm, we are making rapid strides and inroads into the country, and we plan to launch chapters in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities to ensure the learning and knowledge sharing can augment the CIOs and IT decision makers across length and breadth of India.”

The IT landscape has transformed since India embraced IT close to three decades ago. Earlier the erstwhile EDP heads were more tactical and focused on planning and implementation of information technologies. However, today CIO’s are required to focus more on knowledge management, harnessing knowledge to provide strategic direction to the board by aligning IT with business vision. CIO Klub acts as a platform for CIOs to benefit from shared learning besides tapping the collective wisdom within the peer group through its 3C philosophy – Come, Connect and Collaborate.

B S Rao, Vice President, Marketing, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “We congratulate CIO Klub on the launch of Kolkata and Hyderabad chapters. It has been both an honour and privilege to support the CIOs who have been playing a key role in enabling Indian businesses and the country’s economy. We are extremely confident that CIO Klub shall continue to play a pivotal role in dissemination of IT best practices across its members to help them contribute to their respective organisations through innovative IT Strategies. We will continue to engage and support CIO Klub in its future initiatives.”