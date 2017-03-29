CIO’s can now compare their state of digital transformation to their peers and competitors

The dawn of the Internet of Everything has marked the beginning of next industrial revolution. This is a revolution that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate to one another, and will transform the way every business in every industry operates.

This monumental transformation is rich with opportunity. But for businesses to play a part in this next industrial revolution, they must transform digitally. How are businesses reacting to this revolution and the great opportunity it represents? We think it’s a very interesting question – one which ought to be answered.

To understand the state of Digital Transformation in India, Dell EMC recently commissioned a study. Following are the interesting highlights of the study –

· 78% of businesses consider digital start-ups a threat, either now or in the future

· 73% confess digital transformation could be more widespread

· 48% of global businesses don’t know what their industry will look like in 3 years

· 9 in 10 Indian enterprises have witnessed the entrance of new competitors as a result of digital technologies.

· 62% of Indian enterprises are planning to invest over 30% of the 2016 IT budget in transformation projects.

· Less than 10% of Indian enterprises rate their IT teams as “excellent”

The majority of businesses are only beginning their digital transformation. While the revolution is upon us, it’s nowhere close to completion. The opportunity is and will continue to be massive. But the time to act is now.

Dell EMC has opened-up the Digital Transformation Index to anyone that would like to respond to the study and find out how is your business compare to peers and competitors.

Through this online Index, one can discover whether your business is leading or lagging and uncover what you need to do leap ahead in the digital era.