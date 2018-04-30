Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins: India top of mind when it comes to investment decisions

India ranks high in priority for US-based Cisco when it comes to global investment decisions, according to CEO Chuck Robbins. Robbins, who was in India recently, said the tech giant has made a significant investment in the Indian market across startups as well as programmes like Digital India, Skill India and Make in India.

“We look at our investments on a global basis, how our operating model is doing. We returned to growth last quarter after going through a bit of transition… if I have to think about places where will be prioritising investments for the next decade, India will be at the top of the list,” Robbins told PTI.

Cisco has stepped up its investments in India over the last few years. It has set up its first manufacturing unit in India, opened a Cisco Cyber Range Lab in its Gurgaon facility to provide specialised technical training workshops on cybersecurity, a Global Delivery Centre (its second in India) and a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Pune.

Cisco had also announced a series of strategic investments of over US 100 million, including a commitment to train 2,50,000 students in India by 2020. Besides, the company has allotted USD 280 million till date to invest in Indian startups and has already invested in over 25 companies and made two acquisitions in India — Pawaa Software in 2015 and Compute.Io in 2017.

“We have played a role in everything from Make in India, Start Up India to cybersecurity to skilling and smart cities. Now, we are looking at what are the next wave of initiatives that we should align to,” he said.

He added that the company is committed to effectively leverage technology to create “inclusive opportunities”.

We are looking at creating technology or solutions that will allow us to pilot innovative, effective ways of delivering healthcare in rural areas, changing how education is delivered, digital village pilots etc,” he said.