Cisco India Summit 2017: Shoppers Stop partners Cisco for digital transformation

Fashion retailer Shoppers Stop has partnered with global hardware networking giant Cisco for offering personalised experience to customers across its 80 outlets across India. As per the agreement, fashion retailer will deploy Cisco’s wireless solution including connected mobile experience (CMX), and Cisco video collaboration solutions across 80 outlets on pilot basis.

“The alliance is aimed to accelerate the digitisation of Shoppers Stop stores in-line with its omni-channel strategy through which the company aims to achieve 20% increase in sales by 2020,” said Cisco during Cisco India Summit 2017.

Cisco informed that with Cisco Wireless Solution, Shoppers Stop will gain a single view dashboard of connected customers in the store, insights into customer behavior analytics, traffic flow and dwell time analytics, location based services and analytics for effective in-store marketing and in-store tracking.

“Mobility Solution will help us enhance customer experience, gather insights into our customer preferences and optimise our resources to offer enhanced personalised experiences to customers who shop at our stores. We are excited to partner with Cisco to digitally transform our stores, improve our employee productivity and device strategies that put our customers at the heart of our business, said Anil Shankar, customer care associate & vice president – IT, Shoppers Stop.

“With over 4.6 million First Citizen loyalty program members and one million Shoppers Stop Mobile app downloads, Shoppers Stop can use anonymised aggregate data to provide mapping, directions and personalised in-store promotions to customers,” said Cisco.

Under this partnership, Shoppers Stop is also deploying guest Wi-Fi to help customers discover products within its stores.

“In retail, insight is currency and these insights help retailers provide a hyper-relevant customer experience and remain competitive in the digital age. We are excited to collaborate with Shoppers Stop as they digitally transform their business, deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences and enhance workforce efficiency to emerge as the retailers of the future by driving both revenue growth and operational efficiencies,” said Dinesh Malkani, president, Cisco India and SAARC.