Cisco launches Cyber Range Lab in India to help govt and enterprise fight cyber attack

Cisco has launched Cyber Range Lab in India which will provide specialised technical training workshops to help security staff build the skills and experience necessary to combat cyber threats. While inaugurating the Cyber Range Lab at the Cisco India Summit 2017, Dr. Gulshan Rai, national cyber security coordinator, government of India, said “With the cybersecurity framework in place now, the need is for active implementation to better handle the ever-changing threat landscape. An effective implementation of cybersecurity requires IT infrastructure and technical expertise for which the industry should play a responsible role.”

Networking major cyber range will immerse people in simulated real-world cyber-attacks to train them on how to properly prepare for, respond to, and manage a broad variety of threats. “This experience can be leveraged by companies, academicians, customers and government and their security teams,” said Cisco.

US-based tech firm, cyber range lab will use 200-500 different types of malware, ransomware and 100 attack cases to deliver realistic cyber-attack experiences. Company said that its Gurgaon facility can be accessed virtually from any part of the world and will be a living lab of technical knowledge for network security and how to mitigate cyber attacks.

The launch of the cyber range lab is part of cybersecurity initiatives announced by Cisco India during December 2016. In addition to the cyber range lab, Cisco had launched a Security Operations Center (SOC) in Pune to provide a broad range of services, from monitoring and management to comprehensive threat solutions and hosted security.

With India as the fourth location in addition to Poland, the U.S. and Japan, this structure allows Cisco to provide a 24-hour service for customers and partners regardless of time zone, using a “follow the sun” model. Also launched in December 2016, the Cisco India Security & Trust Organization (STO) – India works with public and private sector customers to help analyze their infrastructure, understand cyber risks, identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, and assist in building networks on a foundation of secure, resilient, and trustworthy products.

“The Cisco Cyber Range Lab is now a reality for customers looking to find an advantage against the growing legions of cybercriminals and next generation threats. The Cyber Range Lab in India underlines our commitment to secure and partner with India in its digital transformation,” said Dinesh Malkani, President, Cisco India and SAARC.