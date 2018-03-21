Citrix strengthens India leadership team

Citrix has announced the appointment of Ravindra Kelkar as Senior Director, Enterprise & Public Sector, Citrix India. In this role, Kelkar will report to Makarand Joshi, Area Vice President & Country Head, India Subcontinent, Citrix. With sales experience spanning over 20 years, Kelkar joins Citrix to spearhead business growth initiatives for the enterprise, public sector and ITeS vertical along with executing the Citrix cloud strategy for India.

Joshi said, “With enterprises in India adapting to digital transformation to gain an edge over their peers, we now have the opportunity to partner and play an instrumental role in their success stories. Ravindra’s extensive sales and channel experience, coupled with his innovate approach to go to market strategies, will help grow the Citrix enterprise business in India.”

Speaking on his appointment, Kelkar commented, “I am excited to join Citrix to accelerate our efforts to increase our visibility and customer base in India. As enterprises and PSUs accelerate cloud adoption, adopt digital workplace strategies and focus on security and next gen networks, I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our customers on their digital transformation journey.”

Kelkar joins Citrix from Tech Mahindra, where he served as VP of Business Development. Previously, he held sales and management leadership roles at Microsoft, Cisco, and Novell.