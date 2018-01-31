Cleartrip appoints Manoj Sharma as CTO

Online travel platform Cleartrip has announced the appointment of Manoj Sharma as its Chief Technology Officer. Cleartrip is focusing at introducing greater automation, deploying machine learning and AI-driven solutions and developing more value-driven systems for its next level evolution. Sharma’s appointment at this juncture in this key role is an important addition to its robust tech talent line-up working on building a deeper understanding of Cleartrip’s users to address their needs with speed and precision.

Sharma holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) degree from MITS Gwalior. He also holds an M Tech from NIT Kurukshetra in Electrical Engineering. With over 20 years of experience in Product Engineering, Sharma’s career spans across the e-commerce sector with companies such as MySpace, Zynga, Lenskart.com, and was most recently the CTO at Quikr.

Prasad Menon, Senior Vice President – HR, Cleartrip, said, “As a brand at the forefront of innovation, our focus on keeping our platform simple, user-friendly, and yet capable of providing the single-most comprehensive travel experience to users is well-matched by Manoj’s drive for optimal, dynamic, and effective technological solutions and systems. We look forward to working with Manoj to create the next iterations of our constantly evolving and award-winning mobile and desktop solutions, which will push the envelope in terms of technology adoption, partner integration, infrastructure development and eventually customer experience.”

Sharma commented, “I am delighted to join the stellar team at Cleartrip and look forward to working with the team to take the journey of building innovative technology platforms that delight consumers forward. At Cleartrip, I am looking at investing resources towards increasing sales and optimizing user experience to provide a cutting-edge experience to Cleartrip customers. The Cleartrip brand is much-loved, and customers are drawn to its commitment to a clean and compelling UX. The leadership at Cleartrip is committed to accelerating the pace of the company’s growth, and I look forward to being a part of that mission by leveraging my experience to create the rapid growth and next level transformation that Cleartrip users clearly want and deserve.”

Sharma’s appointment is aimed at developing new efficiency and synergy, with a focus on creating ultra-efficient, reliable, and relevant metrics-focused solutions to enhance Cleartrip’s customer experience.