Cleartrip builds Alexa skills for its platform

Adding yet another technological milestone to its portfolio, Cleartrip, India’s leading online travel and leisure activities platform, recently launched its own Alexa skill for the Amazon Echo platform. This will allow travelers to conveniently search for the cheapest airfares between any source and destination city using their voice on their Amazon Echo devices. With this development, Cleartrip becomes one of the first online travel platforms to integrate with Amazon Alex.

The addition of Alexa skills to the Cleartrip platform also marks the diversification of its existing offerings into voice search, underlining its vision to make travel bookings simpler and more convenient for Indian users. The integration enables Amazon Echo users to quickly search for flights using simple voice instructions. It also makes travel discovery a more engaging and social experience by taking the process beyond single-user web/mobile screens and allowing users to plan their travels with family and friends.

Cleartrip additionally sends the top three search results to the Alexa app, thus adding greater flexibility and convenience to the flight research process.

Speaking on the launch of Alexa skills, Suman De, Director of Products at, Cleartrip, said, “Cleartrip, since its launch, has been dedicated to ensuring a hassle-free, convenient, and engaging travel booking experience for its customers. The launch of our Alexa skill is another step in that direction. Voice is a tool that makes discovery easier and swifter by eliminating the need for multiple inputs. Through this integration, we are taking the travel discovery experience to another level by enabling users to save time and effort while searching flight options. With our engineering team currently working on enhancing our existing Alexa skill, we are looking to add more options in the near future.”

Cleartrip has previously introduced several innovative new features, such as shortlists and guided navigation, to facilitate superior user discovery and booking experience on its web and mobile platform. Having now ventured into voice search, Cleartrip will be looking to further enhance its Alexa skills and add more options to serve the end-to-end travel and leisure booking requirements of its users.