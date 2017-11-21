CleverTap and Exotel Partner for SMS Marketing Solutions

Thousands of businesses can now run personalized SMS marketing campaigns with this integration

CleverTap, a provider of mobile analytics and user engagement platform, announced their integration with Exotel’s cloud telephony solution as part of their product offering. With this partnership, CleverTap’s clients can engage with users via SMS in a more timely, personalized, and effective manner. This further increases the efficacy of CleverTap’s analytics and segmentation engine, helping clients run multi-channel SMS campaigns to increase user engagement and retention.

Speaking on this latest development, Kuldeep Dhankar, Head of Business at CleverTap, said, “In today’s hypercompetitive market landscape, a satisfactory customer experience drives business growth. Thus, it is vital for businesses to have the right technology in place to deliver the best possible user experience and stay one step ahead of the competition. At CleverTap, we adopt a customer-first approach and take into account all the feedback and requests that we receive. Based on their requests, we decided to integrate SMS as a user engagement channel on our platform. Exotel’s proven track record convinced us to choose their service offering. This will help our clients run personalized engagement campaigns right from our dynamic platform using push notifications, in-app messages, web notifications, emails, and now SMS as well.”

Elaborating on the announcement, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO and Founder at Exotel, said, “We are delighted to partner with CleverTap to integrate Exotel’s solutions with their offerings. Technology can empower businesses to transform and create a profound impact. The combination of Exotel’s cloud telephony solutions with CleverTap’s next generation mobile engagement platform creates an enhanced user experience which is of significant value to the marketplace today. We value our relationship with CleverTap and remain committed to their success, as they continue to transform their services.”