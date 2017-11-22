Cloud4C appoints Steven Granat as Senior Vice President, Americas

Cloud4C, an emerging global leader in cloud and managed services today announced the appointment of Steven Granat as Senior Vice President, Americas.

Steven is responsible for operations, delivery, sales and partnerships for the Americas region. He brings over two and half decades of sales and marketing experience including sixteen years in information technology and deep information technology knowledge and a wealth of experience in sales and marketing experience including global alliance management, business development, and partnerships.

Steven joins Cloud4C from Commvault – a publicly traded data protection and information management Software Company headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Earlier, Steven spent fourteen years at EMC in varied roles encompassing business development, channel and global alliance management.

“I am delighted that Steven Granat is joining our organization,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO Cloud4C. “The world of experience, knowledge and good-will he brings with him are of immense value to both our customers and the information technology industry. In his role as Senior Vice President, Americas he will help ensure our cloud and managed solutions are addressing the business needs of our customers as they embrace digital transformation to bring in agility, efficiency and gain competitive advantage and achieve successful business outcomes.”

Steven will report to Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C. Steven Granat’s key area of focus will be enhancing growth and market share in the Amercas – comprising of both North and South America. His global experience, industry knowledge will be leveraged across all Cloud4C regions worldwide.

“I am excited and happy to joining Cloud4C and work together with the ecosystem to drive growth in Americas,” said Steven Granat. “It’s my strong belief that Cloud4C ‘s innovative technology solutions will help the businesses in Americas gain the desired technology advantage to enable their business growth. In my current role, I plan to facilitate constructive dialogues with our customers and stakeholders and to bring in the desired business transformation”

Cloud4C is an emerging Global leader in cloud and managed services with presence in thirteen countries across Americas, APAC, Middle East and Europe. The company serves global multinationals and powers mission critical applications that require worldwide presence and comply with the stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.