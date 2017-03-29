Cloudatix and Mediaguru launches startup accelerator program

Cloudatix Biz India Ventures, a young research startup emerging as a smart city solutions and Mediaguru, a global media services company that specializes that specializes in the life cycle of digital asset management services, digitization and monetization, recently launched ‘Startup Accelerator Program and Internet College’.

The program focused on mentoring the startup companies with well-designed programs that can help them succeed in their ventures. The event was held in association with Imperial College of London and chief mentor and Ex. vice chancellor of the University of Delhi, Prof Dinesh Singh.

During the event, Sanjay Sharma, MD, Cloudatix explained, “the accelerator programme was conducted with the objective of catalyzing India’s nascent startup ecosystem and provides a fillip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India and Make in India initiatives. The programme will incubate 15 early-stage technology startups building innovative solutions through a three-month acceleration programme that will give them access to mentoring, co-working space, access to customers, partners and investors, and free credits on its Cloudatix’s Cloud platform. The programme includes the exchange program with world’s leading technology incubator institutes such as Imperial College of London.”

During the event Sanjay Salil, MD, Mediaguru said “The Indian startup ecosystem is doing incredibly well. We are third or fourth largest startup country in the world and with the whole Digital India and Smart Cities initiatives we would like to support the movement and the ecosystem in which we have thrived for so long. We firmly believe that this will help India to leapfrog to the next level.”

Talking about the skill sets of youngsters, Prof Dinesh Singh said, “the new generations of youngsters possess immense potential which only needs to be harnessed and channelized into a monetisable and successful enterprise.” During his stint at the Delhi University, he noticed that “One of the DU’s students discovered 3D printer which would costs around Rs 10K to 12K, otherwise it would cost you more than Rs 50 K if purchased from the market. So we can see the kind of skill set and talent our society has. We need to nurture it with right learning platform and mentorship.”

Dr Sanjeev Singh, from Delhi University opined, “creation of a network of mentors, VCs, incubators and accelerators that is being expected to be extremely advantageous to the Indian startup ecosystem. It will enable startup communities in India and around the world to cross-pollinate ideas, innovate and create channels for knowledge transfer. It will also act as a bridge for fast-track tech companies looking to tap into India’s huge consumer market for technology, and will help startups access Cloudatix-Mediaguru flagship startup mentorship program and Imperial College’s mentor network.”