Cloudera recognized in Gartner Peer insights customers’ choice

Cloudera announced it was recognized in the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Management Solutions for Analytics as reviewed by customers. Additionally, Cloudera was honored by the Big Data Excellence Awards as Big Data Technology Provider of the Year.

“The data warehouse market has remained stagnant for far too long and has prevented organizations from being able to derive actionable insights from their data,” said Anupam Singh, GM of Analytics and Data Warehousing at Cloudera. “The unprecedented scale of data that our customers are seeing does not fit in conventional warehousing platforms. At Cloudera, our customers are able to take advantage of not only the massive scalability of our data warehouse, but also the flexibility to iterate and power self-service analytics, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of end-user reviews and the overall user ratings. To be considered for inclusion, a vendor must have 50 or more published reviews and an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher across those reviews accumulated within the 12-month submission period.

Customer reviews of Cloudera’s platform on Gartner Peer Insights:

“Zero to analytics In 4 months with no big issues, no stress and great results.” — Five-star rating by Big Data Manager in the Finance Industry

“We should have thought ‘bigger’ early on to gain even more value sooner because of Cloudera Enterprise’s ability to support multiple operational and analytical use cases in a mixed workload environment.” — Five-star rating by Sr. Technical Architect in the Finance Industry

“Adopt Cloudera as the enterprise standard for on-prem and hybrid clusters.” — Five-star rating by Director of Architecture in the Communications Industry