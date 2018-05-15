Clover Infotech deploys Oracle ERP Cloud to enhance financial data analysis

Clover Infotech, an IT services provider has implemented Oracle ERP Cloud for Financials, Project Contracts Billing and Project Financials. The implementation was done by Clover Infotech’s team in three months. Oracle ERP Cloud was able to address many business challenges including those associated with the changing laws on taxation in India, the advent of GST (Goods and Service Tax) and its impact on multiple end customers.

The Oracle ERP Cloud implementation enabled Clover Infotech to support localized tax rules, capture revenue and expenses at a granular level, and significantly reduce data processing time. As a result, Clover Infotech’s senior management and decision-makers can get a holistic and customized view of business data for better analysis, decision-making, and reporting.

Javed Tapia, MD, Clover Infotech, said, “This was a very important project. We have seen a significant reduction in the time taken to get accurate data. With Oracle ERP Cloud, my management now has a better representation of the overall business and this has helped us become more agile in our decision making. It has also improved efficiency in our business operations.”

Sathya Prasad Rai, Vice President, SaaS Sales, Oracle India, said, “The business environment today is hyper-competitive and driven by agile organizations born in the cloud. They are driven to digitalize older processes and disrupt the conventional. We have had a long-standing association with Clover Infotech and are excited that they have successfully implemented Oracle ERP Cloud to transform their financial business processes and technology requirements.”