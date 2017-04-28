Communications ministry resolves 99% of complaints on Twitter

The communications ministry recently said it has resolved 99 per cent of the complaints filed on social media platform Twitter against telecom and postal services.

The communications ministry today said it has resolved 99 per cent of the complaints filed on social media platform Twitter against telecom and postal services. “After the launch of Twitter Sewa by the Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha in August last year for registration and resolution of complaints, about 99 per cent of the complaints have been resolved through the social media,” an official statement said. Under Twitter Sewa, people can file complaint on Twitter and link the same to the account of Sinha and even to the official account of BSNL, MTNL and India Post.

State-run BSNL has resolved 99.91 per cent of the complaints filed against it on Twitter.

“As per data released by BSNL, as on April 15, 2017, it has received a total number of 27,988 complaints and has resolved 27,965 grievances with a resolution rate of 99.91 per cent,” the statement said.

Most of the complaints filed against telecom companies are mainly related to telephone bills, broadband connectivity, faulty connections, shifting of landline phones and Wi-Fi hotspots. In the case of postal services complaints pertains mainly to the nature of slow delivery of their articles containing PAN Cards, roll numbers, parcels, money orders and medicines etc, the statement said. “India Post has handled 27,000 tweets and resolved them promptly. Issues relating to repairs of Post Office buildings, technical issues with saving banks accounts are also sorted out quickly,” the statement said.