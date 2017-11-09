Commvault announces partnership with Google Cloud

Commvault recently announced a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises leverage the range of cloud services available on the Google Cloud Platform. The partnership will be highlighted at Commvault GO, Commvault’s annual customer event, with a keynote delivered by Google executive Adam Massey on how this new relationship addresses the increasing need for data protection for fast growing multi-cloud, hybrid IT environments requiring flexibility, security, high data availability, and business agility.

Today’s partnership announcement with Google Cloud Platform outlines new opportunities for joint enterprise customers to scale faster, innovate easier, and more securely protect, store and use data in the cloud. By supporting all four Google Cloud Platform storage classes for content repositories – Coldline, Nearline, Regional and Multi-Regional – Commvault helps customers optimize their cloud investments byenabling them to achieve the right balance between access and cost economics of data storage. Google also made its cloud platform available for the India region today with option for making payment in Rupees. With this partnership, Commvault will enable businesses in India to have speed, security and analytics they need to grow.

According to a recent Commvault executive cloud survey conducted in partnership with CITO Research, 56 percent of responding organizations are cloud-only or plan to move 100 percent of their workloads to the cloud. In a separate cloud security survey commissioned by Google, research by MIT Sloan found that 75 percent of IT and business executives said data storage was their top workload deployed in the cloud today. These findings underscore the importance of cloud adoption for modernizing IT processes,improving operational efficiencies and increasing business agility.

“Our enterprise customers are looking for support for their migration strategies to Google Cloud Platform,” said Adam Massey, Director of Strategic Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. “And with that comes a requirement for comprehensive data protection. Commvault will help our customers accelerate their migration by making it easier and faster to move data to Google Cloud Platform.”

Commvault compression and global deduplication help enterprises rapidly and cost-effectively move huge volumes of data to Google Cloud Platform. Across on-premises and cloud storage locations, the Commvault platform provides a single comprehensive view of data, making it simpler and more cost-effective to manage data and satisfy regulatory requirements. With Commvault, industry standard encryption secures data in motion and at rest, providing additional peace of mind in meeting security and compliance requirements.

Through the strategic partnership, Commvault and Google Cloud are empowering enterprises to transform their businesses by deploying a single solution for holistic data management, including data backup, recovery, management and e-discovery across on-premises, Google Cloud Platform and other cloud environments.

“Enterprise customers need flexibility to ensure high availability and reduced risk across their entire data infrastructure, which is why we support so many cloud storage options,” said N. Robert Hammer, Chairman, President and CEO, Commvault.“Our analytics on cloud usage and recent surveys continue to reinforce the increasing need for the Google Cloud Platform as a high performance, flexible and reliable option for customers. Through the power of the Commvault Data Platform, we’re helping enterprise customers in both the public and private sectors take advantage of the capabilities of Google Cloud Platform as they continue on their multi-cloud journey.”

Commvault helps Google Cloud Platform customers securely and optimally move, manage and use data. Commvault supports most common enterprise-class applications running inside Google Cloud Engine, including various file systems on Windows, Unix and Linux. Applications and databases, such as SAP, Exchange, Oracle and DB2 are supported, as are big data applications such as GPFS, Mongo DB, Hadoop and more. Commvault also offers data management capabilities on Google Cloud Platform for GSuiteapplications such as Gmail and Google Drive,including backup, recovery and management.

“The ability to use Commvault across Google Cloud Platform and our on-premises data store backups has made it simpler and more cost effective to protect, access and manage our information assets,” said Phil Ventimiglia, Chief Innovation Officer at Georgia State University. “This capability has helped increase our operational efficiency and advance our business continuity and disaster recovery efforts.”