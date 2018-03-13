Computer Society of India to organize a developers’ conference in Vellore

Computer Society of India (CSI), a student chapter in Vellore Institute of Technology affiliated with the CSI National Body, is set to organize its developers’ conference – Devspace – at the institute campus from March 16 to 18, 2018. Devspace is the biggest student organized developers conference in India by CSI-VIT, providing a platform for organizations and industrial experts to interact with technology enthusiasts, students, researchers and startups alike.

The event will feature talks, workshops, a hackathon and an expo for technology startups. Participants will include developers, entrepreneurs, designers, educators and research scholars, sharing their stories, insights and experience with the student community.

As an integral part of Devspace CSI’s flagship hackathon, Codespace will be held on March 18 with the central theme of ‘Emerging Technologies’. Various ‘tracks’ are declared under the theme, to which the participating teams will contribute by making applications and prototypes. This year, the tracks for the hackathon include augmented reality/virtual reality, fintech and blockchain, machine learning/artificial intelligence and cloud computing.