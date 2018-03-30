Conduent invest in Visakhapatnam, to create 5,000 IT jobs in Andhra Pradesh

American technology company Conduent has started its new operation in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This became the company’s ninth location in the India and is poised to create up to 5,000 IT jobs in the city over the next two years. The launch comes less than six months after announcing a three-year timeline for setting up a development centre in Visakhapatnam’s Fintech Valley. According to company officials, the new site will become a key business location and will help Conduent India globally deliver innovation in technology, transportation, healthcare, public safety, human resources, process automation and operational excellence.

Conduent India employs almost 12,000 people across nine cities. “India is a strategic growth region for Conduent and we are convinced about the potential that the country offers. As a digital interactions business that serves Fortune 500 companies and government entities around the world, being a part of this dynamic geography is the right move for our clients and our people,” said Dave Amoriell – President, Conduent Inc. “Visakhapatnam provides access to a new professional labour market focused on technology, innovation and research.”

“My Government has proactively worked towards building the talent and providing an eco-system to attract global organisations into Visakhapatnam. The entry of global businesses like Conduent to the city is a sign of the success of these initiatives and city’s growing stature as a business hub. It is yet another example of how investing in a highly-skilled, educated workforce boosts the local economy, creates jobs for the youth and strengthens the State,” said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “I congratulate Conduent on starting their operations and extend full support of my Government to their growth plans in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Visakhapatnam is on track to becoming the technology, science, and knowledge hub in India,” said Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister – IT, Electronics, PR & RD Andhra Pradesh. “The state government is committed to support technology companies in establishing their centres in Vizag. Conduent is a perfect example as they have commenced their operations in less than 6 months and invested in the great future of the state. It is a matter of great pride for me, my team and the state to welcome Conduent to Visakhapatnam.”

“We are confident that our Visakhapatnam centre will deliver great benefits to our customers,” said Lokesh Prasad – Conduent India CEO. “Our investment in the region – with its highly skilled talent, supportive government and global business partners – strengthens our ability to succeed in continuing to develop and deliver innovative solutions for the global market.”