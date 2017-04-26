CRY launches new data analytics program funded by Oracle

Child Rights and You (CRY), one of India’s reknown Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) has announced the launch of a new data analytics program funded by Oracle. The goal is to measure the progress, social impact and outcome of CRY’s intervention in changing the lives of thousands of underprivileged children in India.

With US $ 100,000 grant from Oracle, CRY will have extended hardware and technical support from the global tech company to ensure its effective implementation across 50 projects in India.

“We are grateful to Oracle for having helped us merge technology and data analytics with our work to ensure sustainable outputs of our on ground development programs,” said Suma Ravi, regional director-south, CRY. “With this support, we will be able to implement a result based monitoring system, which will help us to quantitatively measure the outcome of our efforts and also improve the quality of our programs based on the inputs”, she added.

The new data analytics program will use monitoring, evaluation, and learning (MEL) software to track how every child is being impacted, ensure course correction and a long lasting change in the lives of India’s underprivileged children.