CSC SPV and IIT Bombay sign MoU to enable Wi-Fi services in rural India

CSC SPV and IIT Bombay have signed an MoU to enable Wi Fi services in rural India while using different technologies. Prof Abay Karandikar, IIT Bombay and Dr Dinesh Tyagi, CEO CSC SPV exchanged MoUs.

As per the signed MoU, the entire responsibility of project management will be with IIT Bombay. IIT Bombay will develop / provide the technology to be used for the projects under this agreement connectivity.

On the other hand, the development and validation of sustainable model through setting up of village level entrepreneurs will be the responsibility of CSC SPV. CSC will be responsible for creating a Wi-Fi Coverage zone in the village so as to cover all inhabited areas of the village; deployment and maintenance of access points with solar power solutions where ever required; in bringing G2C services to the rural population through village level entrepreneurs (VLEs). CSC SPV will render the “ISP” related services and activities where ever deemed necessary.

CSC e-Governance Services India Limited has taken active initiative in exploring various technology solutions focused around developing an affordable low-cost yet reliable ICT solutions for the Rural landscape suitable for deploying at Indian Villages. The concept of Wi-Fi chaupal is towards developing a Rural Wi-Fi infrastructure & hoist of suitable applications enabling and empowering it towards a “Smart village”.

CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd shall leverage an innovative solution by INTEGRATING it with NOFN end-points at Gram Panchayats (GP) and EXTENDING it over a Wi-Fi Network covering all the inhabited areas of the village so as to create a very powerful service delivery platform.