CSC to register Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries; Health Ministry keen to support tele-medicines

Common Service Center (CSC) and National Health Accounts (NHA) have signed an MoU to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme through 3 lakh CSCs across the country. The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Ayushman Bharat is National Health Protection Scheme, which will cover over 10 crore poor vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh (per family per year) for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Prasad said, “Today, I am very happy that CSC VLEs are going to be the soldiers of healthcare-Ayushman Bharat in India. The identity and registrations of beneficiaries would be done through CSCs. I would like to congratulate J P Nadda that his ministry has chosen CSCs for the implementation of the largest healthcare scheme of the world.” He added that CSCs have become a major instrument of change in rural India.

Nadda commented, “CSC’s efforts in Ayushman Bharat would be a game changer in our country. CSCs have done great efforts in improving menstrual hygiene of the country through Stree Swabhiman. With continued support of the policy makers there is little doubt that this initiative will help us in building a new rural India having all facilities of urban India and also create a new team of entrepreneurs capable of being active partners in shaping new India.”

“Today, the dream of Digital India is getting big leap with Ayushman Bharat. In Ayushman Bharat, 50 crore people would get benefitted with this revolutionary healthcare scheme. The three lakh CSCs in 2.5 lakh Panchayat would be a great help in the implementation of the scheme. I am confident that CSCs would be a big milestone in the access of universal healthcare in our country,” he added.

He said CSC have played an impressive role in shaping a new economic model for rural populations. He asked CSC to give a presentation on how CSC tele medicine initiative can be further strengthened with participation of central government health facilities.